Children’s ‘brilliant’ designs for new universities honoured

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 July 2020

Shilpa Karumathi, 12, with her university design Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Shilpa Karumathi, 12, with her university design Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Children from across Suffolk have been rewarded for designing their dream university during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Max Collett from Stowmarket with designs for his Max Collett from Stowmarket with designs for his "space university" Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Nine youngsters from across the county were named winners of the Design a Uni competition, organised by the University of Suffolk, which aimed to help keep kids creative while at home.

The competition ran via Facebook for pupils between Years 3 and 9, with a different aspect of the university – from halls of residence to lecture theatres – announced each week.

Among the winners was nine-year-old Max Collett from Stowmarket, whose mum Naomi said he thoroughly enjoyed designing parts of his “space university” every week.

Ms Collett said: “He has been off school since March due to Covid-19 and keeping him motivated to do school work has been rather challenging.

“However, this competition really caught his imagination and he’s chuffed to bits to have been picked as a winner.”

Owen Evans, outreach officer at the university and presenter of the Design a Uni videos, added: “The standard of entries we received was way above what we were expecting.

“The amount of creativity, effort and research from the budding uni-designers was outstanding.”

Dr Jack Massie, parent and carer champion at the university, added he was impressed with how the children thought about accessibility for disabled students and being environmentally friendly.

Other winners included William Jenner-Ludbrook, George Pratt, Caitlin Bridges, Isaac Pearce, Isaac Withers, Shilpa Karumathi, Daniel Haddock and Beatriz Silva.

All received a £20 voucher and a goody bag.

