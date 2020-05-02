Want to go to university? Your questions answered on applying during coronavirus crisis

As the Covid-19 crisis continuues, the University of Suffolk’s admissions manager, Holly Bowen, shares advice and information for those wanting to study at university this September.

The coronavirus crisis has left many students worried about their futures.

While necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the UK-wide lockdown has meant that A-level exams have been cancelled and that universities have been holding virtual open days to give prospective students a chance to look around.

So what happens if you’re a student looking to get into higher education at this time? Here, the University of Suffolk’s admissions manager, Holly Bowen, shares her advice.

■ What is happening with exams?

Whilst schools are closed, and many examinations and assessments have been cancelled the government has made, and continues to make, plans to ensure students studying a wide range of qualifications will still receive a final grade in the summer.

■ Can I still apply for a course at the University of Suffolk?

Yes you can.

The University of Suffolk, like many other universities, continue to take and process applications for study.

You should apply through UCAS.com as normal for full-time undergraduate courses.

If you are interested in part-time or postgraduate study with us please complete and submit our direct application form which is available on our website.

■ What kind of support is there to help with the application process?

As well as our How to Apply area on our website, our student recruitment and outreach team can offer advice on things like completing personal statements and how to navigate the application process using UCAS.

They can be emailed here.

■ What happens if the course I’m interested in has an interview?

A number of different courses will use interviews, portfolio reviews or auditions to assess your suitability for study.

Under normal circumstances at the University of Suffolk, we would ask you to come onto the campus and have this interview in person.

Whilst the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, the University of Suffolk has made alternative arrangements with interviews now being conducted virtually by phone, email or Skype.

If you have applied and been invited for a virtual interview or portfolio review, check your email for the full details.

■ I am worried now might not be the best time to go to university

Understandably, it is a worrying time with lots of uncertainty but you’re not alone. We are here to support you right from making your application, all the way through to enrolling, in those first few weeks and beyond.

Going to university stands you in the best position to gain employment once you’ve graduated and gives you lots of additional life skills, as well as opportunities to meet fellow students from all over the UK and abroad.

Many businesses will be looking to graduates to build their workforce and to aid recovery from the coronavirus pandemic so, armed with a university degree, you are in the best position to support the economy and contribute to your community.

■ Are offers still being made?

Yes! The University of Suffolk admissions team is working remotely and is still able to receive and process applications, so we can still process decisions.

Now that arrangements have been made for final grades to be issued to learners, we can continue to make offers within the normal timeframes, with the expectation that results will be received in the summer.

■ What if I need help making an application, or through the application process?

At the University of Suffolk, we pride ourselves that each of our students are a name not a number.

We are therefore really pleased to launch a more personalised approach for students starting this September, which will mean you will have a named contact person throughout your whole applicant process and until you start with us.

This will make it much easier if you have any questions and should ensure a smooth process.

Our admissions team, Infozone and student services are all working remotely so we can ensure we can support you as required.

We also have our online chat and are hosting regular Q&A’s on social media.

■ I’m interested in finding out more about courses at the University of Suffolk. How can I do this?

First of all, visit our website to see details of all our courses.

Open events are also a great way to find out more about a university, and the course(s) you are interested in. We have just held our first virtual open day and will be hosting another on June 27 - you can register your interest here.

Our virtual open day includes the features of a normal open day where you can hear more about your chosen course, meet the lecturers and speak to our staff on a range of topics such as applying, accommodation and finance.

■ What if I’d like to view the university?

Our new virtual tour of the Waterfront campus in Ipswich guides you through each area of the university including specialised facilities, accommodation and social spaces.

■ How can I contact you if I have any questions?

There are many ways to contact us. Online chat which is available via our website, on social media or by emailing us.

All of our teams are working remotely and are happy to help!