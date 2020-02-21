E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
University of Suffolk lecturer to address Parliament on county lines

PUBLISHED: 08:34 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:02 21 February 2020

Dr Paul Andell, University of Suffolk lecturer and author of Thinking Seriously About Gangs Picture: UOS

A senior criminologist at the University of Suffolk has been invited to Westminster to address MPs and peers.

Dr Paul Andell will discuss county lines drug trafficking, exploitation and violence during an event hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Drug Policy Reform and APPG on Knife Crime on Wednesday.

The discussion will explore how the criminalisation of drugs and existence of an illicit drugs market contributes to county lines exploitation, and how county lines impact on levels of serious youth violence.

Dr Andell has more than 25 years' experience in criminal justice and wrote Thinking Seriously About Gangs.

In 2017, he was commissioned by Suffolk County Council, with colleague Prof John Pitts, to explore issues around county lines in a research report, Preventing the violent and sexual victimisation of vulnerable gang-involved and gang-affected children and young people in Ipswich.

