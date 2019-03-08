Suffolk West End star Kerry Ellis receives honorary award

Kerry Ellis encouraged other students to follow their dreams Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

West-End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis has been presented with an honorary fellowship by the University of Suffolk.

Ms Ellis was born and raised in Haughley near Stowmarket and has since gone on to find international acclaim for her musical performances.

She is best known for her roles in top musical productions such as Meat in We Will Rock You, which she originated, and her award winning run as Elphaba in Wicked.

On receiving her honorary fellowship Ms Ellis said:"I feel quite speechless, it is overwhelming.

"Being recognised for a job that you love and that you have been doing for your whole life is the cherry on top especially to have it from your home county, it is a real honour.

"My message to the students is to dream big, follow your dreams. If you can find something you are passionate about you will have a very happy life, a very busy, happy working life and I think that's what it is all about.

"Be brave, be confident and don't be put off, be resilient and believe in yourself."

Ipswich singer Nik Kershaw was presented with an honorary doctorate on the same day.

On Wednesday, students from the School of Health and Sport Sciences will receive their degrees.