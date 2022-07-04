Adult learners celebrated at Suffolk awards

Suffolk Adult Leaners Awards 2022 at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich - Credit: Ashley Pickering

The Suffolk Adult Learners awards were held once again this year to celebrate the work and achievements of adult learners over the past year,

Held at the University of Suffolk, the awards are organised by the university and Suffolk County Council.

Miles Cole, external relations project manager at the university said: "What a fantastic event.

Wing Yu Ho won outstanding services to adult education and training in Suffolk. being described as a 'true team player'. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

"It was so wonderful to be back together again, hearing all of the amazing learning journeys that have helped transform people's lives.

"We heard such inspirational stories from everyone and they should be so proud of themselves for achieving what they have achieved."

James Sharrock won the outstanding learner of the year award. He is with the vice-chancellor of the university, Helen Langton - Credit: Ashley Pickering

The outstanding learner of the year award went to James Sharrock, who has overcome personal problems including anxiety and depression, and is now volunteering for the Green Light Trust.

The awards were held on June 30, with Cad Taylor from BBC Belongings hosting the awards ceremony.