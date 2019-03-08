Sunshine and Showers

Two asylum seekers to be offered University of Suffolk scholarships

PUBLISHED: 20:26 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 26 April 2019

The University of Suffolk is offering two scholarships to asylum seekers. Picture: University of Suffolk

The University of Suffolk is offering two scholarships to asylum seekers. Picture: University of Suffolk

Archant

A university is to offer scholarships to students seeking asylum in the United Kingdom as part of a bid to break down barriers to education.

The University of Suffolk will offer one scholarship to an undergraduate and another to a postgraduate for the 2019/20 academic year.

The university, based at Ipswich Waterfront, said asylum seekers cannot get support from Student Finance England for the costs of studying.

It is therefore giving the two students a 100% fee waiver, with a small bursary for the undergraduate student to help with study and travel costs, to “help break down one of the main barriers in accessing higher education”.

Karen Hinton, head of student recruitment and market development at University of Suffolk, said: “The university was very keen to introduce support for asylum seekers in Suffolk as we recognise that many would be unable to access higher education without this support.

“We will continue to offer advice and guidance to asylum seekers as they consider their options and routes into higher education, but are very pleased to be able to offer two scholarships to asylum seekers based in Suffolk starting for the 2019/20 academic year.”

The university is working with Suffolk Refugee Support to help to identify asylum seekers who the scholarship may benefit.

It will be supporting regular drop-in events at the Suffolk Refugee Support office, where asylum seekers can find out more about getting into higher education. The next event is on May 10.

Jodi Peck, employment and training advice worker at Suffolk Refugee Support, said: “We are delighted that the University of Suffolk is offering two scholarships for students who are seeking asylum in the UK.

“We know from asylum seekers we have worked with that this is a vital step in breaking down barriers to accessing higher education.

“The chance to study can give a sense of purpose and transform the lives of asylum seekers dealing with the trauma of displacement and facing uncertain futures.”

The deadline for applications to the scholarship is May 31.

Visit here for more information.

To find out more about Suffolk Refugee Support, visit here.

