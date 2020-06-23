University hopes coronavirus reflection sees people chase dream careers

The University of Suffolk is expecting more adults to chase their dreams and make career changes as a result of lockdown.

Tim Buddle previously worked as a teacher before studying a radiography course at the University of Suffolk

Like other higher education centres, the university is anticipating an influx of applicants looking to either further their careers or pursue something new due to the pandemic.

The Ipswich-based university already sees a high number of mature students, with 60% of its population being over the age of 21 – and is offering support to those opting to go into higher education.

Among the students who have already made changes include 50-year-old Tim Buddle, who will soon qualify as a registered diagnostic radiographer after moving away from secondary school teaching in his 40s.

Mr Buddle, who spent more than 25 years in the teaching profession, said: “I become interested in radiography after my partner had a fall and used the service. I took her to a local minor injuries unit, where she was assessed, had an X-ray examination and was treated.

“It was the post imaging discussion with the nurse where I saw the images and became really interested and excited about a career I knew very little about, despite having had X-rays myself.

“At that point I had been a teacher for over 25 years and wanted a new challenge in my life and to do something for me.”

Mr Buddle has since been offered a full-time role at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, thanks to a placement as part of his course.

The prospect of career changes in times of crisis is not a new phenomenon – with the credit crunch having led to city bankers and high-flying traders go into teaching, health care and gardening.

Another mature student who made the step to changing his career is course mate Brandon Carter, who previously worked in offshore engineering.

Mr Carter said he would repeat the process in a “heartbeat”.

He added: “My advice to anyone considering a career change is simple – let the passion guide you. I believe if you want something enough in life, you’ll make it happen.

“Put the work in and let the results speak for themselves. Focus, be organised, understand your assessments in detail as this is what gives you your grade and lastly, enjoy the process, relax and make the most of it.”