University to offer more nursing places as part of ‘coronavirus legacy’

More nursing places are set to be available at the University of Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The University of Suffolk is to offer more places to study nursing as part of what NHS leaders are calling a ‘coronavirus legacy’.

From this year more students will be able to study nursing at the University, which is based in Ipswich.

The University currently offers a number of different nurse courses focusing on a range of areas from children to mental health but hopes that more students will be able to get involved with them.

As well as increasing places on offer for potential students, the University is also working to increase the capacity of placements, which form part of the studies on offer and which gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience during their courses.

Dean of Health and Sports Sciences at the University of Suffolk, Paul Driscoll Evans, said: “We are really pleased to be able to increase the number of students we can enrol from September.

“Due to the coronavirus and the recognition of how vital our nurses and healthcare workers are; the government has announced an increase in places on health courses.

“This aligns with the University’s ambitions to grow our health portfolio and we will be increasing the specialist facilities we have on campus to make us one of the best places to study if you want to become a healthcare professional.”

“I remain a registered nurse so I know first-hand what an incredible profession nursing is, it is much more than ‘just a job’.

“By being a nurse you have an opportunity to make a real difference.

“Our care workers provide the backbone of Britain particularly so during this current crisis and it has been hugely appreciated; never before have we seen such pride and love for the NHS and our care workers.”

Chief nursing officer and University of Suffolk honorary award recipient, Ruth May, said: “Nursing can be challenging but it is also the most rewarding career you can have looking after patients and their families at the happiest times in their life, such as the birth of a child, and at the some of the most difficult.

“I hope people, young and older, will be inspired by the amazing response of our profession to the global coronavirus pandemic and my message to them is: join us.”