E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

University to offer more nursing places as part of ‘coronavirus legacy’

PUBLISHED: 18:20 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:20 28 May 2020

More nursing places are set to be available at the University of Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More nursing places are set to be available at the University of Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The University of Suffolk is to offer more places to study nursing as part of what NHS leaders are calling a ‘coronavirus legacy’.

From this year more students will be able to study nursing at the University, which is based in Ipswich.

The University currently offers a number of different nurse courses focusing on a range of areas from children to mental health but hopes that more students will be able to get involved with them.

As well as increasing places on offer for potential students, the University is also working to increase the capacity of placements, which form part of the studies on offer and which gives students the opportunity to gain hands-on experience during their courses.

Dean of Health and Sports Sciences at the University of Suffolk, Paul Driscoll Evans, said: “We are really pleased to be able to increase the number of students we can enrol from September.

“Due to the coronavirus and the recognition of how vital our nurses and healthcare workers are; the government has announced an increase in places on health courses.

“This aligns with the University’s ambitions to grow our health portfolio and we will be increasing the specialist facilities we have on campus to make us one of the best places to study if you want to become a healthcare professional.”

“I remain a registered nurse so I know first-hand what an incredible profession nursing is, it is much more than ‘just a job’.

“By being a nurse you have an opportunity to make a real difference.

“Our care workers provide the backbone of Britain particularly so during this current crisis and it has been hugely appreciated; never before have we seen such pride and love for the NHS and our care workers.”

Chief nursing officer and University of Suffolk honorary award recipient, Ruth May, said: “Nursing can be challenging but it is also the most rewarding career you can have looking after patients and their families at the happiest times in their life, such as the birth of a child, and at the some of the most difficult.

“I hope people, young and older, will be inspired by the amazing response of our profession to the global coronavirus pandemic and my message to them is: join us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen charged over fight involving weapon near Ipswich Primark

The fight took place near the Primark on Westgate Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Summer events cancelled across Ipswich as lockdown uncertainty continues

Ipswich Maritime Festival is one of the events to be cancelled this year. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE

LISTEN: The views of Suffolk school leaders as some pupils return on June 1

Suffolk school leaders have discussed the issues around pupils returning to school in our online Open House debate. Picture: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation.

University to offer more nursing places as part of ‘coronavirus legacy’

More nursing places are set to be available at the University of Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24