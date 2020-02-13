Why has the University of Suffolk seen a rise in applicants?

The University of Suffolk has seen an increase in applications from target schools across the county Picture: UOS UOS

The University of Suffolk has seen a rise in local applications - after reaching out to those who previously had little access to higher education.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The rise is applications is attributed to the NEACO project, also run at the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia Picture: UOS The rise is applications is attributed to the NEACO project, also run at the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia Picture: UOS

The university, headquartered in Ipswich, saw a 12% rise from its target schools in Suffolk by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) deadline last month.

Staff say the increase is attributed to the impact of a new project called "Take Your Place", run by the East Anglian Collaborative Outreach Partneship (NEACO), which aims to help young people from East Anglia with little or no experience of university explore the world of higher education.

The project, also run at the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia, works with students in years nine to 13 who live in areas identified by the government as having low rates of progression to higher education.

MORE: Suffolk university helps make mobile application for asthmatic children

Miles Cole, who oversees NEACO for the University of Suffolk, said he is "really pleased" with the results.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cole added: "We know anecdotally that many of the students we work with were planning to apply to university, and to the University of Suffolk, so it is good to see this being the case in the latest figures.

"The University of Suffolk is a community impact university and its aim is to raise aspirations and encourage participation in higher education.

"This mirrors the aims and ambitions of NEACO. Through our work, we are increasing the number of first-generation students and helping them to explore options they may have otherwise thought weren't possible for them."

MORE: Former Suffolk university student appears on hit ITV show

A team of 11 so-called "higher education champions" has been based at schools and colleges since the project's launch, delivering 3,500 activities to 24,500 students from 50 schools and colleges as of July 2019.

In November, more than 120 students from 12 Suffolk schools attended the "Making Good Choices" conference, which focuses on inspiring young people to think about how their decisions they make affect their futures.

The university has previously made headlines in recent months after it helped develop a mobile application to help children with asthma to remember to use their inhalers, while 2019 graduate Ched Uzor from Bury St Edmunds is currently starring on hit ITV show Love Island.