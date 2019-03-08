Honours for pop stars, theatre bosses and game designers at Uni of Suffolk graduation 2019

The biggest names in the arts, sciences and charity sectors will get honorary awards at the Universtiy of Suffolk's graduation ceremonies.

Seven individuals will receive awards including internationally-acclaimed performers, those leading businesses locally and internationally and one of the founding fathers of the UK games industry.

The university's annual honorary awards, given out in October, recognise notable contributions to the educational or cultural well-being of society, in business, for academic distinction or for public service.

Nik Kershaw Picture: ED FIELDING PHOTOGRAPHY Nik Kershaw Picture: ED FIELDING PHOTOGRAPHY

Nik Kershaw - Singer, songwriter and producer - Honorary Doctorate

Kershaw grew up and spent his formative years in Ipswich, where he embarked on his early musical adventures.

He rose to fame in the mid-80s, achieving international success and multi-platinum album sales and performing at events such as Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in July 1985.

He has worked with artists including Cliff Richard, Bonnie Tyler, Lulu, Ronan Keating, Jason Donovan, Gary Barlow, Sia, Imogen Heap and Elton John. He penned and co-produced the ubiquitous "The one and only" for Chesney Hawkes.

Kershaw has attracted accolades from such legends as Eric Clapton and Miles Davis and has been nominated for three Ivor Novello and four Brit Awards. Elton John famously described him as "the best songwriter of his generation".

Sarah Holmes Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK Sarah Holmes Picture: MIKE KWASNIAK

Sarah Holmes - New Wolsey Theatre chief executive - Honorary Doctorate

Holmes began her career in her native New Zealand at Downstage Theatre, Wellington before moving to the UK in 1980 and working in every aspect of theatre management.

Since becoming the chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre in 2000, Sarah has curated a programme combining the highest quality touring and home-grown work in a theatre designed to be appealing and accessible to all.

She said: "As someone who never undertook higher education, I am particularly thrilled to be awarded with an honorary doctorate - at last I get a picture of me in gown and mortar board along with the rest of my family.

"I believe this delightful honour is recognition of the close ties between the University and the New Wolsey Theatre, but also of the importance of arts and culture in a full and rounded education. At a time when the position of the creative arts within the core curricula is under increasing threat, or disappearing altogether, such recognition is extremely welcome."

Ian Livingstone CBE Picture: JUSTIN SUTCLIFFE Ian Livingstone CBE Picture: JUSTIN SUTCLIFFE

Ian Livingstone CBE - Gaming entrepreneur - Honorary Doctorate

Livingstone co-founded iconic games company Games Workshop with Steve Jackson in 1975, launching Dungeons and Dragons in Europe and later Warhammer.

In 1982, he co-authored The Warlock of Firetop Mountain, the first interactive gamebook in the Fighting Fantasy series which has sold almost 20 million copies worldwide. He wrote 15 of the titles, including City of Thieves, Forest of Doom and Deathtrap Dungeon.

While serving as executive chairman of Eidos plc, he launched global video games blockbusters including Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. He was awarded a BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to the video games industry and said of his honorary award: "I believe the arts and sciences should no longer be a question of either/or and must be brought together to encourage creativity and innovation.

"Creativity is a core strength of the UK and gives us an edge as a nation. I'm delighted that the University of Suffolk offers both arts courses and a BSc course in Computer Games programming."

Fred Langford Picture: INTERNET WATCH FOUNDATION Fred Langford Picture: INTERNET WATCH FOUNDATION

Fred Langford - Cybercrime expert - Honorary Doctorate

Langford, who was born and raised in Suffolk, will be recognised for his work at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), an international charity which combats child sexual abuse images on the internet, where he has worked for 15 years.

He is becoming an internationally respected authority on cybersecurity, internet policy, child protection, online crime prevention and effective regulation. He was a founding director of the UK Safer Internet Centre, is president of INHOPE, and a former Trustee of the Marie Collins Foundation and Commonwealth Cybercrime Initiative.

"I have worked for many years to protect the victims of online child sexual abuse and now have the opportunity to share what I've learned around the world to help others from many sectors, cultures and countries to develop their own responses to this horrendous crime," said Langford.

Rebecca Crearer Picture: SUFFOLK REFUGEE SUPPORT Rebecca Crearer Picture: SUFFOLK REFUGEE SUPPORT

"It is a privilege to have my work acknowledged in this way, especially from the University of Suffolk."

Rebecca Crerar - Refugee charity worker - Honorary Fellowship

Crerar started working with asylum seekers and refugees in Suffolk in 2000 in her role supporting asylum seekers into accommodation around the UK while they waited for their claims to be decided. Her passion continued into 2005 when she became the volunteer coordinator of Suffolk Refugee Support, which was only a small charity at the time.

Since then, she has taken over the leadership of the charity and has enabled several thousand refugees and asylum seekers to gain vital help in the form of advice, English lessons, training and emotional support. The charity has 20 members of staff, more than 80 volunteers and has successfully secured more than £3.5million in grant.

Crerar has been involved in national, regional and local planning for refugees and has recently been awarded, along with five other Suffolk women, the High Sheriff's Inspiring Leader Award 2019.

Kerry Ellis Picture: IMAGE BLISS PHOTOGRAPHY Kerry Ellis Picture: IMAGE BLISS PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: "I am proud to live and work in this amazing county. I am accepting this award on behalf of the many refugees who have fought against unimaginable adversity to make this county their home, while remembering the many others who have lost their lives in the conflicts of the world."

Kerry Ellis - West End and Broadway actress - Honorary Fellowship

Ellis, who was born and raised in Suffolk, has had success off and on the stage, hitting the charts with her debut album, Anthems.

Kerry has appeared as Meat in Queen's We Will Rock You and was the first British Elphaba in the worldwide smash, Wicked.

Her other leading role credits include Nancy in Oliver!, Eliza Doolittle My Fair Lady, Ellen in Miss Saigon and Fantine in Les Miserables.

Daemmon Reeve Picture: TREATT Daemmon Reeve Picture: TREATT

Ellis said: "I'm delighted to be returning home to my roots in Suffolk to be part of the honorary awards. Being celebrated for a career I adore is so wonderful and I'm truly grateful."

Daemmon Reeve - International businessman - Honorary Doctorate

Reeve joined Treatt in Bury St Edmunds, a global flavour and fragrance ingredients manufacturer, as a laboratory assistant in 1991.

Over the course of his career, he gained extensive industry experience and knowledge from his time in our technical, operational, sales and purchasing departments.

In July 2010, he was appointed CEO of Treatt USA and became group CEO in 2012.

Reeve said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this award. In my mind it's an award for all of my colleagues at Treatt who drive the culture and success of our growing global business."