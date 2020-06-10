University of Suffolk to hold some face-to-face lectures from September

The University of Suffolk will offer a mixture of online and face-to-face learning from September. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK Archant

The University of Suffolk has pledged to hold some face-to-face lectures from September - to give students as much of a campus experience as possible during the Covid-19 crisis.

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk Picture: JAMES FLETCHER Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the University of Suffolk Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Students have been finishing all their studies, coursework and exams for the 2019/20 academic year remotely, with the Waterfront campus closed since the coronavirus lockdown came into force in March.

But from September, the university has promised that all students will get some face-to-face learning time, even if it may be less than before the crisis.

The remainder of teaching time will be online, with students promised a high-quality experience whatever form their learning takes.

Many students will be able to have tutorials and seminars in smaller groups - but for subjects which are more lecture-based, the university will continue to hold some lectures on campus.

Life will be different for University of Suffolk students from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Life will be different for University of Suffolk students from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is currently deciding whether students will be asked to wear PPE such as masks and gloves when inside, but said lecture halls with 100 seating capacity will only be able to take 25 students.

The approach differs sharply from Cambridge University, which says all lectures will be online until summer 2021.

Unlike Cambridge, the University of Suffolk has also not finalised its plans for the entire year - saying it wants the flexibility to alter its arrangements should the public health guidance change.

The University of Suffolk will offer some face-to-face provision. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The University of Suffolk will offer some face-to-face provision. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the university, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and the wider community is our number one priority and we are confident our plans for the new academic year will provide a high-quality learning experience.

“All of our students will experience a significant part of their course on campus and face to face. They will also have access to specialist facilities such laboratories, clinical simulation area and art studios.

“Like other universities across the country, we are not in a position to guarantee a fully open and operational campus for students.

“However, we are committed to ensuring that all of our new and returning students have access to their course teams, library resources, and the support services necessary to support them in their learning, as well as creating a safe and friendly community campus in which we can all work and learn during this ever-changing time.”

