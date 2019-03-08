Student jailed for drug dealing at University of Suffolk

Student Harry Davis has been jailed for dealing drugs at the University of Suffolk Archant

A University of Suffolk student who was described as " the man to go to on campus for drugs" has been jailed for 34 months.

The University of Suffolk, on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: Alex Fairfull The University of Suffolk, on Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: Alex Fairfull

Sentencing 21-year-old Harry Davis, Judge Rupert Overbury said that although he had sympathy for the defendant's family his main concern was for the families of children who were supplied drugs by people like Davis.

"This country is trying to rid itself of its drug problem. It is everywhere and day after day I have to deal with people who are dealing drugs.

"You have risked your education by choosing to do this. You chose to do every one of these offences. The risks were plain to you - people dealing in class A drugs go to prison," said the judge.

He said Davis had dealt drugs for financial gain or to get drugs for himself.

The court heard that police officers executed a search warrant at Athena Hall at the University of Suffolk in March last year where Davis was a resident.

In his room officers discovered a number of drugs including ecstasy, LSD, Etizolam, cannabis and cannabis resin, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

When Davis's mobile phone was examined it was found to contain a number of messages which mainly related to the supply of cannabis but also related to the supply of ecstasy.

A fellow student who had purchased drugs from Davis described him as "the man to go to on campus for drugs".

Following his arrest Davis told police he used a number of drugs including cannabis, LSD and ecstasy.

Davis, 21, of Silk Street, Ipswich, admitted a string of offences including possessing ecstasy and cannabis with intent to supply and being in possession of other drugs including LSD, Etizolam and cannabis resin.

Tessa Shroff, for Davis, asked the court to consider passing a suspended sentence on her client.

She said the majority of the drug dealing was in relation to supplying cannabis to people he knew and he hadn't sent out bulk texts advertising the sale of drugs.

She said her client, who she described as a "troubled young man", started dealing drugs because of his dependency on drugs and his desire to engage with people at the university.

Miss Shroff said Davis was currently between his second and third year at university and a decision would be made about his university place after the sentencing hearing.