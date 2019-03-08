Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Empowering' exhibition of nude women boosts confidence

PUBLISHED: 16:10 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 18 July 2019

The University of Suffolk student, has had a mixed reaction to her exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery in Felixstowe Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL

The University of Suffolk student, has had a mixed reaction to her exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery in Felixstowe Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL

Archant

Her nude paintings celebrating the natural differences between women may have 'caused a stir' in Felixstowe but that has not put artist Brittany Van Wezel off plans for a second exhibition.

Brittany Van Wezel inside her 'empowering' exhibition Brittany Van Wezel inside her 'empowering' exhibition "We are Women" Picture: SCARLETT ALFRED

The 21-year-old, from Felixstowe, says the aim of her exhibition "We are Women" at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery was to celebrate how all women's bodies are different but beautiful.

Miss Van Wezel admits that the exhibition, which is her first since finishing a fine art degree at the University of Suffolk, has had a mixed reaction with some people shouting about how much they love it and others frowning through the window.

She said: "My main goal with my artwork is to empower women, to break through this idea that women should be a sexualised object for men.

"My work is about women feeling confident. I have ladies wanting to model for me now to make themselves feel better about themselves."

Inside the exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZELInside the exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL

Miss Van Wezel, who has suffered with lack of confidence about her own body, expected to get a strong reaction to her exhibition but she said she hadn't realised that so many women would head to the exhibition to "share their stories" and show her their scars.

Following on from the success of the exhibition, Miss Van Wezel hopes she can showcase the work in her hometown again soon and maybe take it further afield.

You can find out more about Miss Van Wezel's work by visiting her website.



Read more: Have you seen the stunning new mural by Ipswich Waterfront?



























































































































































Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Woman robbed at bus stop in Ipswich town centre

The robbery happened in St Matthew's Street Picture: DAVID KINDRED

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Police car and another vehicle involved in Ipswich crash

The crash happened in the middle of the junction around 8pm on Tuesday, July 16 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Does Ipswich need to improve its image?

Independent Ipswich businesses can apply for a grant to help spruce up their shop fronts. Cathy Frost, of Loveone, has welcomed the council scheme. Photo: Charlotte Bond.

Have you seen the stunning new mural by Ipswich Waterfront?

Some of the volunteers who helped paint the incredible artwork that now covers the wall of DanceEast studio Picture: ZOE POWER

‘Empowering’ exhibition of nude women boosts confidence

The University of Suffolk student, has had a mixed reaction to her exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery in Felixstowe Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL

Today’s news as it happens

All the latest news from Suffolk and Essex can be found on our live blog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town release squad numbers... with three prime shirts left vacant for potential new arrivals

Tomas Holy is Ipswich Town's new No.1. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists