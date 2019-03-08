'Empowering' exhibition of nude women boosts confidence

The University of Suffolk student, has had a mixed reaction to her exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery in Felixstowe Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL Archant

Her nude paintings celebrating the natural differences between women may have 'caused a stir' in Felixstowe but that has not put artist Brittany Van Wezel off plans for a second exhibition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brittany Van Wezel inside her 'empowering' exhibition "We are Women" Picture: SCARLETT ALFRED Brittany Van Wezel inside her 'empowering' exhibition "We are Women" Picture: SCARLETT ALFRED

The 21-year-old, from Felixstowe, says the aim of her exhibition "We are Women" at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery was to celebrate how all women's bodies are different but beautiful.

Miss Van Wezel admits that the exhibition, which is her first since finishing a fine art degree at the University of Suffolk, has had a mixed reaction with some people shouting about how much they love it and others frowning through the window.

She said: "My main goal with my artwork is to empower women, to break through this idea that women should be a sexualised object for men.

"My work is about women feeling confident. I have ladies wanting to model for me now to make themselves feel better about themselves."

Inside the exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL Inside the exhibition at the 142 Hamilton Road pop up gallery Picture: BRITTANY VAN WEZEL

Miss Van Wezel, who has suffered with lack of confidence about her own body, expected to get a strong reaction to her exhibition but she said she hadn't realised that so many women would head to the exhibition to "share their stories" and show her their scars.

Following on from the success of the exhibition, Miss Van Wezel hopes she can showcase the work in her hometown again soon and maybe take it further afield.

You can find out more about Miss Van Wezel's work by visiting her website.



Read more: Have you seen the stunning new mural by Ipswich Waterfront?



























































































































































