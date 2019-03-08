Video

The University of Suffolk has teamed up with Bruizer Films to produce its latest student recruitment video for national distribution. . Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The University of Suffolk has teamed up with Suffolk film production company Bruizer for its new student recruitment campaign video.

A television advert has been created, which is being shown across the UK as well as online, and showcases the university's commitment to inspiring students to embrace their unique characteristics, abilities and strengths.

The animated film, called Break the Mould, features current student Hebe Dobson-Mouawad, who is studying BA (Hons) Screenwriting.

Simon Smith, marketing manager at the University of Suffolk, said: "Our vision is for a more personal and knowable institution - small in size but big in ambition. A university on a human scale. A university where you quickly become part of a community - a community that you can shape, as well as being shaped by.

"Hebe is a great example of a student who is creating her own future, one that has not been written yet and is constantly discovering new possibilities. Our students learn to succeed in a world where nothing stays the same, and where change is the only constant."