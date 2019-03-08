Breaking

Job centre staff return to work following evacuation

Job Centre Plus in Ipswich was evacuated after fears were raised about a mystery suitcase Archant

A job centre in Ipswich evacuated after a suspicious item, thought to be a suitcase, was found in the building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 12.50pm to the Job Centre Plus at St Felix House in Silent Street after the discovery was made.

Members of the public were ushered out of the building and security staff manned the gates at the entrance to a walkway that leads to the centre.

Staff were also forced to leave the building over safety concerns.

A small crowd has gathered outside, watching as police work to establish if the suitcase may be suspicious.

The matter was quickly dealt with, the suitcase was removed and found not to be suspicious and the building was reopened by 1.15pm.