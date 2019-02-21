Doorstep scammers claiming to be reformed convicts spotted in town

Authorities have received reports of Nottingham knockers in the Woodbridge area Picture: STEVE ADAMS

Consumer protection officials have warned householders of the appearance of ‘Nottingham knockers’ in a Suffolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unlicensed door-to-door sellers have been reported in the Woodbridge area.

Peddling without a certificate is against the law.

Police believe it has links to scoping out addresses for burglary and other crime.

Individuals claim to be ex-convicts mending their ways, before trying to sell the occupant everyday household products at very high prices.

Trading Standards said residents should not buckle to pressure of supposedly one-off ‘buy it now’ prices.

A spokesman said: “These Nottingham knockers are not involved in any officially recognised offender rehabilitation programme and many do not possess pedlar’s certificates, which are issued by police and are necessary to be legally allowed to sell door-to-door.”

If approached, refuse to buy and report it on 03454 040506 or to police on 101.