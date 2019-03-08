Partly Cloudy

Video

Purrfect Rafferty has returned to the RSPCA - can you give him a forever home?

PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 26 March 2019

Rafferty is looking for his new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rafferty is looking for his new forever home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Take a look at our video of the unlucky cat who is desperately on the hunt for loving new owners.

Look how cute he is! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLook how cute he is! Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rafferty, who is nine years old, is back at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch for the second time.

The poor feline is a resident again after his owner became unable to look after him.

The pawsome kitty hasn’t had the best luck in life so far.

Rafferty posing to win your heart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRafferty posing to win your heart Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A spokesperson said: “Rafferty has recently been diagnosed with Spondylosis which means he can be a bit temperamental when his back is touched.

“To help him with this he is on a tablet which he eats every evening with his dinner without a worry.

“We can help with the cost of this medication for the rest of Rafferty’s life.”

Rafferty is very affectionate and desperately wants a home he can call his own.

He will need to be in a home where there are no dogs, cats or young children.

