Purrfect Rafferty has returned to the RSPCA - can you give him a forever home?
PUBLISHED: 14:40 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 26 March 2019
Archant
Take a look at our video of the unlucky cat who is desperately on the hunt for loving new owners.
Rafferty, who is nine years old, is back at the RSPCA Suffolk East and Ipswich branch for the second time.
The poor feline is a resident again after his owner became unable to look after him.
The pawsome kitty hasn’t had the best luck in life so far.
A spokesperson said: “Rafferty has recently been diagnosed with Spondylosis which means he can be a bit temperamental when his back is touched.
“To help him with this he is on a tablet which he eats every evening with his dinner without a worry.
“We can help with the cost of this medication for the rest of Rafferty’s life.”
Rafferty is very affectionate and desperately wants a home he can call his own.
He will need to be in a home where there are no dogs, cats or young children.
