Four charged with evasion of duty after 190,000 cigarettes seized

The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four men have been charged with fraudulent evasion of excise duty following the seizure of 190,000 cigarettes and about 215kg of tobacco in Ipswich and Colchester.

Before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday were Semko Mohamed, 47, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich; Jasim Omar, 39, of Moy Road, Colchester; Amir Sarawan, 44, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, and Farang Yasin, 48, of Selwyn Close, Ipswich.

All four have been charged with being knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping, concealing and dealing with certain goods, namely cigarettes, which were chargeable with a duty, which had not been paid, with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 31, 2014 and July 31, 2018.

All four men were released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 14.