E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four charged with evasion of duty after 190,000 cigarettes seized

18 March, 2020 - 07:30
The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four men have been charged with fraudulent evasion of excise duty following the seizure of 190,000 cigarettes and about 215kg of tobacco in Ipswich and Colchester.

Before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday were Semko Mohamed, 47, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich; Jasim Omar, 39, of Moy Road, Colchester; Amir Sarawan, 44, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, and Farang Yasin, 48, of Selwyn Close, Ipswich.

All four have been charged with being knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping, concealing and dealing with certain goods, namely cigarettes, which were chargeable with a duty, which had not been paid, with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 31, 2014 and July 31, 2018.

All four men were released on unconditional bail until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 14.

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four charged with evasion of duty after 190,000 cigarettes seized

The four men appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Chambers, Skuse and Vincent-Young help launch Ipswich Town’s new recycling scheme

Ipswich Town have launched a new recycling scheme alongside Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: IBC

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Home, but not alone’ – How you can support people in Suffolk in the months ahead

The Good Neighbour Scheme volunteers in Hollesley, Boyton and Shingle Street Picture: TREVOR CONNICK
Drive 24