E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Blind people left ‘totally isolated’ by lockdown given singing group lifeline

26 July, 2020 - 10:30
The Unscene Singers were given an £800 grant to continue online singing sessions. Picture: UNSCENE SINGERS

The Unscene Singers were given an £800 grant to continue online singing sessions. Picture: UNSCENE SINGERS

Archant

Blind people left bereft by the loss of their beloved Ipswich singing group’s activities during the Covid-19 crisis have been given an £800 lifeline to revive their livelihood.

Unscene Singers, Ipswich’s resident theatre company of visually impaired people, provides a vital activity and social club for partially sighted people in the town.

But the coronavirus pandemic meant the group was unable to hold its weekly workshops at DanceEast, causing increased isolation and loneliness during the crisis.

As well as group activities being restricted during lockdown, singing has been banned at events such as weddings for the foreseeable future, amid fears it could quickly spread the virus.

So, to help combat the group’s isolation, the Rotary Club of Ipswich has donated £800 to pay for Unscene Suffolk to have eight online singing sessions with professional coach Emma Bishton.

Carolyn Allum, a member of Unscene Suffolk, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Ipswich Rotary Club for their generous donation.

“These sessions have been a crucial support to many visually impaired members who might have otherwise felt totally isolated in this current situation.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been learning some new tracks and enjoying some old favourites via Zoom.

“Singing is a great tonic, and especially uplifting for the group at this very difficult time.”

Alfred Reeves, president of the Rotary Club of Ipswich, said: “The Rotary Club of Ipswich is delighted to be able to provide financial support to Unscene Suffolk to enable them to run a series of workshops for their members.

“We at the Rotary Club are well aware that the pandemic is adversely affecting those who are blind or partially sighted in our Community.

“In particular, the negative impact being isolated can have on a person’s emotional well-being and we very much hope that the sessions will bring some joy to its members.”

Unscene Suffolk is keen to continue to provide singing activities in the coming weeks and months.

However, its website says: “Unscene Suffolk relies on charitable funds and in this current pandemic finds it extremely challenging to offer these additional activities.”

To donate to the group, visit Unscene Suffolk’s Virgin Money Giving page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Blind people left ‘totally isolated’ by lockdown given singing group lifeline

The Unscene Singers were given an £800 grant to continue online singing sessions. Picture: UNSCENE SINGERS

Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What happened to the Elmers after the big parade?

The Elmers have all found new homes since the trails Picture: LAURA-LEE BUSBY/ IPSWICH PORT OFFICE/ MADDY ELMER

Man missing with pet dog is found

James Hornsby, 47, has been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN