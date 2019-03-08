When is Mother’s Day 2019, and are you looking for unusual flowers?

Rainbow roses are an unusual idea for Mother's Day.

Mother’s Day is always celebrated in March and this year the date will be March 31.

Brightly-coloured bouquets are a popular gift for Mum.

The date moves every year, depending on when Easter is. It is always on the fourth Sunday in Lent, and within the church is traditionally known as Mothering Sunday.

Many people in Suffolk and Essex still use this term as well as, or instead of, Mother’s Day.

The church festival is believed to date as far back as the 16th century, when people visited their mother church. It later became a day when domestic servants were given the day off to visit their mothers.

However, it has now evolved into a day when children and adults honour their mothers - and mother figures - and show them just how much they are appreciated. The American Mother’s Day has separate origins, and is celebrated in May.

Breakfast in bed, cards and gifts are all part of the day for many families - with flowers holding a special place in the celebrations.

In days gone by, children picked posies for their mothers. Today, though, many of us order bouquets from florists.

Emma Felgate is owner of Emma’s Florists in Ipswich, which has branches in Nacton Road and St Peter’s Street. She said: “We have had a lot of orders already, but it will really get busy next week.

“The most popular flowers are always tulips, daffodils and freesias. For unusual flowers, people love rainbow roses.”

If you are looking for unusual ideas and have never heard of rainbow roses, these are striking blooms where each petal has a different colour. They were created by a Dutch grower by using special dyes made from plant extracts.

Bouquets with a combination of flowers in bright colours are also popular.

Emma added: “We do a lot of different arrangements with gifts, such as cups and photo frames.”

This year, it’s estimated that nationally shoppers will spend £1.6billion on Mother’s Day, with much of the spending going on cards, gift wrap, flowers and chocolates.

However, in a survey by the mumsnet website last year, many mothers said what they really wanted was a bit of “me-time” - with 67% saying an hour to themselves would be their dream! Also, 64% wanted their partner to bring them breakfast in bed, with 23% wanting their children to do it.