Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

When is Mother’s Day 2019, and are you looking for unusual flowers?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 21 March 2019

Rainbow roses are an unusual idea for Mother's Day. Picture: EMMA'S FLORIST

Rainbow roses are an unusual idea for Mother's Day. Picture: EMMA'S FLORIST

Emma's Florist

Mother’s Day is always celebrated in March and this year the date will be March 31.

Brightly-coloured bouquets are a popular gift for Mum. Picture: EMMA'S FLORISTBrightly-coloured bouquets are a popular gift for Mum. Picture: EMMA'S FLORIST

The date moves every year, depending on when Easter is. It is always on the fourth Sunday in Lent, and within the church is traditionally known as Mothering Sunday.

Many people in Suffolk and Essex still use this term as well as, or instead of, Mother’s Day.

The church festival is believed to date as far back as the 16th century, when people visited their mother church. It later became a day when domestic servants were given the day off to visit their mothers.

However, it has now evolved into a day when children and adults honour their mothers - and mother figures - and show them just how much they are appreciated. The American Mother’s Day has separate origins, and is celebrated in May.

Breakfast in bed, cards and gifts are all part of the day for many families - with flowers holding a special place in the celebrations.

In days gone by, children picked posies for their mothers. Today, though, many of us order bouquets from florists.

Emma Felgate is owner of Emma’s Florists in Ipswich, which has branches in Nacton Road and St Peter’s Street. She said: “We have had a lot of orders already, but it will really get busy next week.

“The most popular flowers are always tulips, daffodils and freesias. For unusual flowers, people love rainbow roses.”

If you are looking for unusual ideas and have never heard of rainbow roses, these are striking blooms where each petal has a different colour. They were created by a Dutch grower by using special dyes made from plant extracts.

Bouquets with a combination of flowers in bright colours are also popular.

Emma added: “We do a lot of different arrangements with gifts, such as cups and photo frames.”

This year, it’s estimated that nationally shoppers will spend £1.6billion on Mother’s Day, with much of the spending going on cards, gift wrap, flowers and chocolates.

However, in a survey by the mumsnet website last year, many mothers said what they really wanted was a bit of “me-time” - with 67% saying an hour to themselves would be their dream! Also, 64% wanted their partner to bring them breakfast in bed, with 23% wanting their children to do it.

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Take a look inside the former Ipswich Co-op headquarters and store

A CGI of how refurbished Carr House in Ipswich, formerly the home of Ipswich Co-operative Society offices and department store, may look. Picture: HOUSE GROUP DEVELOPMENTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

CCTV appeal following indecent assault at park in Ipswich

Do you recognise this man? Suffolk police want to speak to him in connection to an indecent assault in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Passenger pushes and threatens to stab conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station

British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a passenger threatened to stab a train conductor at Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: BTP

Unseen Royal pictures found in Suffolk Daphne du Maurier archive

Unseen photos of the Royal family. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip having a picnic. Photo: Deep South Media

Stansted hopes upgrades will give passengers a ‘better airport experience’

Stansted Airport operators are making major investments in staff and facilities head of a busy summer Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Drug driver left in wheelchair after roundabout crash

Michael Harrison, 33, of Fore Street, Ipswich, has been jailed for 18 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists