Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A woman in her 50s who died in unexplained circumstances on Monday evening has been identified locally as Julie Corbin.

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, June 3 following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

The woman has since been identified locally as Julie Corbin. It is not yet known exactly how old she was or where she lived.

Next of kin have been informed.

A police investigation is ongoing, with the incident currently being treated as unexplained.

Neighbours have expressed their shock at the news of the death, which happened at a house in a quite cul de sac. One person laid a bouquet of flowers outside of the property.

Many people have also shared their condolences on social media.

One said: "One of the funniest outgoing women I have ever known, you could not be around her without cracking up laughing about something or other! She is going to be sorely missed by so many, my heart goes out to her children and her siblings, RIP."

Another person added: "RIP lovely woman, will be truly missed."