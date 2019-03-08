Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 05 June 2019

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A woman in her 50s who died in unexplained circumstances on Monday evening has been identified locally as Julie Corbin.

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANTThe woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.20pm on Monday, June 3 following reports that a woman in her 50s had been found inside a property in Waterford Road, Ipswich.

The woman has since been identified locally as Julie Corbin. It is not yet known exactly how old she was or where she lived.

Next of kin have been informed.

A police investigation is ongoing, with the incident currently being treated as unexplained.

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTPolice officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Neighbours have expressed their shock at the news of the death, which happened at a house in a quite cul de sac. One person laid a bouquet of flowers outside of the property.

Many people have also shared their condolences on social media.

One said: "One of the funniest outgoing women I have ever known, you could not be around her without cracking up laughing about something or other! She is going to be sorely missed by so many, my heart goes out to her children and her siblings, RIP."

Another person added: "RIP lovely woman, will be truly missed."

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shed fire rips through three gardens and two houses in Ipswich

Mr Squirrell's garage. The secon door was also removed by firefighters, revealing the extent of the damage done to the wooden frame supporting the roof. All of the people in the houses at the time of the fire got out safely Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

BT to close 270 offices - what does this mean for Ipswich base?

BT radio tower, Adastral Park

‘End of the road’ for lost drink-driver, slumped at wheel on wrong seafront

Delia Gill's car was found parked in Beach Station Road, Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Ipswich school to be named after Sir Bobby Robson

An artist impression of the new special school planned for the former Holywells High School site in Ipswich Picture: CONCERTUS DESIGN & PROPERTY CONSULTANTS LTD

Stonham Barns Mini show celebrates the iconic car’s diamond jubilee

Visitors to Stonham Barns last year take part in the Great Mini Obstacle race. Photo: Stonham Barns
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists