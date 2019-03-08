Teenager released under investigation in connection with Ipswich rape

Police tape in place at the scene in Silent Street in July Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 17-year-old boy has been released under investigation after having been arrested on suspicion of a rape in Ipswich.

The incident took place at around 3am on Saturday, July 20 when an 18-year-old woman was walking on Silent Street in the centre of the town.

Police believe she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a car where she was raped by an unknown male.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Monday, July 22 on suspicion of rape.

He answered bail on Monday, August 19 and has now been released under investigation.

A 45-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident on Monday, July 22 on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the incident.

He has also been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Those with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team quoting crime reference 37/42560/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.