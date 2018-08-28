Live travel updates as fans head to derby
PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 10 February 2019
Heading to the East Anglian derby today? Stay with us as we bring you live updates on all things trains and traffic ahead of the big game.
It’s one of the biggest days of the season for Ipswich Town, as the Blues head to Carrow Road to battle it out with rivals Norwich City.
We know fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, so we’ve got you covered in the hours leading up to the big game at 12pm.
Trains
Greater Anglia are running the following additional services to cater for fans before and after today’s derby:
9.12am Ipswich – Norwich, arrives 9.57am
9.59am Ipswich – Norwich, arrives 10.50am
2.33pm Norwich – Ipswich, arrives 3.15pm
2.42pm Norwich – Ipswich, arrives 3.33pm
Roads
All routes between Ipswich and Norwich are currently looking clear. We will bring you live updates if anything changes.