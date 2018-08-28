Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

Live travel updates as fans head to derby

PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 10 February 2019

Ipswich Town fans cheer on their side at Carrow Road in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans cheer on their side at Carrow Road in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Heading to the East Anglian derby today? Stay with us as we bring you live updates on all things trains and traffic ahead of the big game.

It’s one of the biggest days of the season for Ipswich Town, as the Blues head to Carrow Road to battle it out with rivals Norwich City.

We know fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, so we’ve got you covered in the hours leading up to the big game at 12pm.

Trains

Greater Anglia are running the following additional services to cater for fans before and after today’s derby:

9.12am Ipswich – Norwich, arrives 9.57am

9.59am Ipswich – Norwich, arrives 10.50am

2.33pm Norwich – Ipswich, arrives 3.15pm

2.42pm Norwich – Ipswich, arrives 3.33pm

Roads

All routes between Ipswich and Norwich are currently looking clear. We will bring you live updates if anything changes.

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerable to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Police spotted in Ipswich park after man ‘grabs child from swing’

The incident happened in a park near Gainsborough Sports Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Orwell Bridge closure threat ‘borderline’ as Storm Erik batters Suffolk

The decision to close the Orwell Bridge is borderline according to Highways England. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

A police cordon has been set-up in Anglia Square. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Prince Philip surrenders driving licence after Sandringham crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Live travel updates as fans head to derby

Ipswich Town fans cheer on their side at Carrow Road in 2015 Picture: ARCHANT

See the Orwell Bridge from the air in these drone photos

Undercliff Road East, Felixstowe from the air - Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Fire response times rise despite fewer call-outs, figures show

Suffolk's Chief Fire Officer Mark Hardingham. Picture: GREGG BROWN

This is the investment we are putting into Ipswich - council leader

David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘I’m just going to go for it’ – Lambert’s game plan for the East Anglian derby

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers celebrates his late goal at Norwich City last season. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists