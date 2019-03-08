E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:38 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:24 11 September 2019

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

UK MOD © Crown copyright 2019 This image may be used for current news purposes only. It may not be used, reproduced or transmitted for any other purpose.

Eye-witnesses have reported seeing US stealth bombers flying low over Ipswich this evening.

A United States Air Force B2 Spirit, currently deployed to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, flies above the English countryside near Dover with two RAF F-35 jets. Picture: MODA United States Air Force B2 Spirit, currently deployed to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, flies above the English countryside near Dover with two RAF F-35 jets. Picture: MOD

The B-2 spirit warplanes, thought to be currently taking part in a training exercise in Suffolk and Norfolk, were seen flying over the town.

The stealth bombers had been seen by Norfolk residents two weeks ago. However, it was not known that they would be taking part in an exercise today.

According to recent reports, the US jets have been making training sorties over the Norwegian Sea - said to be a strategically important zone as tensions mount with Russia.

They were refuelled in the air by four flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk.

The B-2s have been based at RAF Fairford during their deployment to the UK. The Gloucestershire base's long runway provides enough space for them to take off and land, while it also has climate-controlled hangars.

Earlier pictures emerged of the aircraft training with F-35s, based at RAF Marham in Norfolk, flying in formation over the white cliffs of Dover and an un-named coastal wind farm.

