Meet the 'V-Gang Mummas' - the five vegan mums taking Ipswich by storm

The V-Gang Mummas group which has been set up in Ipswich. The group is made up of Leanne Geaves, Tina Newman, Eva Andrews, Katherine Vince and Abigail Todd.

A group of five like-minded vegan mothers have joined forces to support those embarking on a change of lifestyle whilst raising a family.

Leanne Geaves, Tina Newman, Eva Andrews, Katherine Vince and Abigail Todd met by chance at a vegan coffee morning in Ipswich when they discovered they all had something in common.

Mrs Geaves and Mrs Vince both run vegan beauty salons, while Mrs Andrews owns a vegan bakery, Mrs Todd is an antenatal teacher and Mrs Newman has written a vegan children's book.

All manage their busy work and lifestyles alongside raising young families.

"We just clicked," said Mrs Geaves, who regularly organises vegan coffee mornings as part of her vegan beauty salon.

"From there we just said: 'Let's get together again.'

"Because we were raising our own families, we felt there was a need for people to have somewhere to go for a welcoming family support group where people could ask questions and not feel judged."

As well as providing support to each other, the five mums have clearly hit upon something worthwhile - as their events have attracted dozens of people in similar positions.

They held a picnic in the scorching heat in Christchurch Park, Ipswich on Saturday, June 29 and have another meet up organised at Quay Place at 10am on Wednesday, July 3.

"The most difficult part of being a vegan isn't the food or living the lifestyle - it's dealing with other people who surround you on a regular basis who may not understand.

"People aren't always aware of that to begin with.

"It's about trying to give people information about what to do in certain situations and checking in with each other when you have questions or need help."

The focus of the group is about creating a network of people and a "safe, supportive community" to help people with their transition to the increasingly popular vegan lifestyle.

The group's Facebook page adds: "We advocate a 'do not harm' approach to life."

For more information, search V-Gang Mummas on Facebook.