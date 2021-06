Published: 11:36 AM June 24, 2021

The Covid vaccine bus will be in Ipswich today - Credit: Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG

The vaccine bus will be at the Whitehouse Asda in Ipswich offering people over the age of 18 their first coronavirus vaccine.

People will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today, Thursday, June 24 until 1.30pm.

The Covid vaccine bus will also be in

No appointment is needed for the vaccine bus.