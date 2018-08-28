Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Easter eggs are now on sale, so is Christmas officially over?

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 02 January 2019

Easter eggs are on sale in Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Amanda McKenna

Easter eggs are on sale in Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: Amanda McKenna

Amanda McKenna

Shoppers across Suffolk have voiced their disbelief as Valentine’s cards and Easter eggs have appeared on supermarket shelves.

Clinton's Cards in Ipswich is ready for Valentine's Day Picture: SUZANNE DAYClinton's Cards in Ipswich is ready for Valentine's Day Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Christmas trees and decorations may still be up in town centres and homes across Suffolk, but that hasn’t stopped shops gearing up for the next big consumer events.

Supermarket workers reported Easter eggs hitting the shelves before Christmas Day, with branches of Poundland said to be encouraging shoppers to buy Creme Eggs on New Year’s Day.

Though it might be slightly closer in date than Easter, shops are also gearing up for Valentine’s Day. If you are feeling organised and romantic you can already pick up Valentine’s Day cards and gifts in Clintons Cards.

But when does Christmas officially end?

Do you fancy a Creme Egg? Well you can get one in Sainsburys in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAYDo you fancy a Creme Egg? Well you can get one in Sainsburys in Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Traditionally you are meant to take down your Christmas tree down on twelfth night, which is the twelfth night after Christmas.

Twelfth night can fall on January 5 or January 6, depending if you count Christmas Day as day one.

When is Easter in 2019?

Easter weekend starts on Good Friday which falls on April 19, meaning we’ve got more than three months to wait.

If you’ve spotted any Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or Easter merchandise in your local supermarket please let us know your thoughts.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

New Year Babies: Meet the new arrivals at the James Paget Hospital who’ll ‘always have a birthday party’

James Darnell, the first baby to be born at the James Paget Hospital in 2019.

Firefighters help at pair of New Year’s Eve crashes on Norfolk roads

Firefighters were called to help at a pair of crashes on Norfolk's roads. PIC: Denise Bradley.

New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at windows on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’ - ex-soldier speaks of car crash recovery battle

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

Kick-start your fitness regime with a free workout

Take part in a free workout session with Four Seasons Physique Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

January sales shoppers beware of adept pickpockets and opportunist thieves

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Three new projects set for school visits to Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion is hosting one of the new pilot programmes Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists