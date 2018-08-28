Join In

Easter eggs are now on sale, so is Christmas officially over?

Shoppers across Suffolk have voiced their disbelief as Valentine’s cards and Easter eggs have appeared on supermarket shelves.

Christmas trees and decorations may still be up in town centres and homes across Suffolk, but that hasn’t stopped shops gearing up for the next big consumer events.

Supermarket workers reported Easter eggs hitting the shelves before Christmas Day, with branches of Poundland said to be encouraging shoppers to buy Creme Eggs on New Year’s Day.

Though it might be slightly closer in date than Easter, shops are also gearing up for Valentine’s Day. If you are feeling organised and romantic you can already pick up Valentine’s Day cards and gifts in Clintons Cards.

But when does Christmas officially end?

Traditionally you are meant to take down your Christmas tree down on twelfth night, which is the twelfth night after Christmas.

Twelfth night can fall on January 5 or January 6, depending if you count Christmas Day as day one.

When is Easter in 2019?

Easter weekend starts on Good Friday which falls on April 19, meaning we’ve got more than three months to wait.

If you’ve spotted any Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day or Easter merchandise in your local supermarket please let us know your thoughts.