Funeral of much-loved Ipswich hairdresser to take place

23 June, 2019 - 07:06
Former hairdressing teacher Valerie Hutchison, from Ipswich, pictured in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT LIBRARY

Former hairdressing teacher Valerie Hutchison, from Ipswich, pictured in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT LIBRARY

Friends and former students of a "very, very special" woman who generations of Ipswich hairdressers are to travel more than 200 miles to say a final farewell at her funeral.

Born and bred in Ipswich, Valerie Hutchison began teaching hairdressing at what was then Ipswich Civic College when it opened in 1963.

She taught there until her retirement aged 60 in 1996, before going back to work as an apprenticeships quality assessor at John Michael Hairdressing.

Mrs Hutchison, who died earlier this month, moved to the Bristol area in recent years after her husband Bryan 'Buddy' Hutchison died, so she could be closer to family.

MORE: 'Very, very special' legendary Ipswich hairdresser dies

Her funeral will be held in the Bristol area on Monday, June 24 - with daughter Lynn Cross saying many people from Ipswich are travelling more than 200 miles to the West Country to be there.

"We've had so many cards and flowers," said Mrs Cross. "She was very well known and very well loved.

"People would come up to her in Ipswich and say: 'Hello, you taught me in the 1970s.' She was a very, very special person.

"She was a very kind person, genuinely interested in other people and would always offer a helping hand."

