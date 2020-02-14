E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Younger brother jailed for McDonald's car park tree branch attack

14 February, 2020 - 19:30
Valeriu Negara carried out a 'shockingly ugly' attack on another diner in the car park of McDonald's Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABUALRY

Valeriu Negara carried out a 'shockingly ugly' attack on another diner in the car park of McDonald's Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABUALRY

Suffolk Constabulary

One half of a sibling duo who carried out an 'ugly' attack on a McDonald's customer has been jailed for almost two years.

Valeriu Negara was sentenced to 22 months' custody for his part in an attack on a diner in the car park of McDonald's, in Ranelagh Road, Ipswich, in August last year.

The 23-year-old and his brother, Alexandru, had earlier admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Marius Didila, and damaging his BMW, using tree branches.

On Friday, Ipswich Crown Court heard how the brothers, of Clarkson Street, Ipswich, entered the restaurant at about 9.20pm on August 16, accompanied by Alexandru Negara'a girlfriend, and reacted with aggression to a comment made by Mr Didila.

Prosecutor Godfried Duah said: "One of them coughed and the victim joked that they needed to change their brand of cigarettes."

Mr Duah said the brothers left after Mr Didila's friend tried to calm the situation, but remained outside, with Alexandru Negara staring through the window.

"When the victim left and attempted to reverse his vehicle, he was confronted by the defendants, who had broken branches off a tree and laid in wait for him," he added.

The brothers smashed all but the rear window of the car before dragging Mr Didila out by the leg and striking him numerous times.

Mr Duah said he managed to take refuge inside when his friend tried to intervene and was chased away by Valeriu Negara.

The victim suffered a cut to the left eyelid, which caused damage to the pupil and retina, along with lacerations to the shin and an abrasion to the thumb.

Mr Didila was told he had suffered retinal detachment, possible glaucoma and likely permanent sight limitation, which had led to the loss off his job.

At the time, Valeriu Negara was subject to a suspended prison sentence for trying to smuggle cannabis into Norwich prison.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said Negara stood by the account he gave to police, that Mr Didila was known to the brothers and had made threats about Alexandru Negara'a girlfriend.

She said Negara was remorseful for the attack, which Judge David Gooding described as "shockingly ugly" and resulting in "terrible injury".

Alexandru Negara, 26, who had left the country to attend his grandfather's funeral in Romania, will be produced for sentencing under warrant.

Valeriu Negara carried out a 'shockingly ugly' attack on another diner in the car park of McDonald's Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABUALRY

