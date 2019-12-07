E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Valley Road partially blocked following motorcycle crash

PUBLISHED: 15:12 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:13 07 December 2019

An ambulance was called to the scene after a motorcycle collided with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy road into Ipswich has been partially blocked following a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened near the roundabout on the A1214 Valley Road leading into Ipswich and is causing congestion.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed police and an ambulance attended the scene but were unable to confirm the condition of the motorcyclist or the driver.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Valley Road partially blocked following motorcycle crash

