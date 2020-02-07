Three vehicles collide on busy Ipswich road

Three cars have collided on Valley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Three vehicles collided on a busy Ipswich road on Friday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they were called to the collision on Valley Road shortly before 4.10pm.

Three vehicles are believed to be involved in the incident which has left the road partially blocked.

Traffic is said to be building on Valley Road and nearby Henley Road.

There are no details about any potential injuries at this time.