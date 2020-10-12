Car crashes into lamp-post at busy Ipswich junction

A car has collided with a lamp-post at the Valley Road junction with Henley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A car has crashed into a lamp-post at a busy Ipswich junction, leading to further rush-hour congestion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, at the junction between Valley Road and Henley Road, around 4.50pm today.

The constabulary had received reports a car had clipped a number of vehicles before hitting a lamp-post.

A police spokesman said no-one is understood to have suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.

Police remain at the scene, while traffic continues to be heavy due to temporary traffic lights in the area.