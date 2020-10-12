Car crashes into lamp-post at busy Ipswich junction
PUBLISHED: 17:30 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 12 October 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A car has crashed into a lamp-post at a busy Ipswich junction, leading to further rush-hour congestion.
Police were called to the scene of the collision, at the junction between Valley Road and Henley Road, around 4.50pm today.
The constabulary had received reports a car had clipped a number of vehicles before hitting a lamp-post.
A police spokesman said no-one is understood to have suffered any injuries as a result of the collision.
Police remain at the scene, while traffic continues to be heavy due to temporary traffic lights in the area.
