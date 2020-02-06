Traffic clears after delays past Orwell Bridge from Copdock interchange breakdown

A large van broke down on the A12 by the Copdock interchange, causing traffic to back up over the Orwell Bridge and in surrounding areas.

Police were called just before 4.10pm to reports of a broken down IVECO panel van in the southbound lane of the A12.

The van had only just come off of the Copdock interchange and was stuck along the road before Capel St Mary.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that lane one of the southbound carriageway was partially blocked.

The traffic has now cleared, but had built up on all roads approaching the interchange.

It was not the first accident to cause chaos there today after a lorry broke down at midday.