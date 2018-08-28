Sunshine and Showers

Police stop van ‘doing 88mph down A12’

PUBLISHED: 07:25 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 13 January 2019

The driver was allegedly 28mph over the speed limit for their vehicle Picture: NSRAPT

The driver was allegedly 28mph over the speed limit for their vehicle Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

Officers stopped a driver allegedly travelling at 88mph down the A12 in the direction of Ipswich.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) took to social media to report the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they stopped a driver who was more than 25mph over the speed limit for their vehicle on the busy Suffolk road.

They tweeted: “#RCRT stopped this van #speeding at 88mph on the #A12 toward #ipswich when the speed limit for this van is 60mph #slowdown #fatal4 @SuffolkPolice #1462”.

Police stop van 'doing 88mph down A12'

