Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

An Ipswich delivery van driver accused of taking Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ killers to the scene of the fatal stabbing has told a court that he didn’t see all the people who got into his van on the day of the attack.

In his fourth day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court, Leon Glasgow said his co-defendant Aristote Yenge and a man he knew as “M” had got into the front of his van at Alderman Park.

Some more people had got into the back of the van but he hadn’t paid any attention to them as he was concentrating on putting drugs into his sock.

Cross-examined by prosecution counsel Oliver Glasgow QC, Glasgow said that when he drove the van to Packard Avenue some people had got out of the back of the van but the only people he recognised during the attack on Tavis were Yenge and “M”.

He said that following the attack he was worried because he realised he could be in trouble for what had happened and had “got rid” of his passengers as soon as he could.

During his evidence, Glasgow admitted having a number of convictions, including robbery and theft, going back 20 years.

He denied being a violent man and said although he had scared people he hadn’t harmed anyone.

He accepted that in 2005 he’d robbed an elderly charity shop worker and had also robbed another shop worker of her mobile phone.

In 2010 he accepted he had robbed an assistant in Blockbuster and that she had been so scared she had locked herself in an office.

He agreed that in 2013 he grabbed money from a till at a Tesco store and in 2014 he tried to rob a security guard.

In the dock with Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address are Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Aristote Yenge, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age. They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis who was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue on June 2.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block, from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends from the Neno gang from the Nacton area, during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues