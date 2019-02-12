Partly Cloudy

Van driver saw “dots” of blood on passenger’s clothes after Ipswich teenager was attacked

PUBLISHED: 15:26 12 February 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

An Ipswich drug user accused of driving Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ killers to the scene of the fatal stabbing noticed one of his passengers had “dots” of blood on his clothing after the attack, a court has heard.

In his third day in the witness box at Ipswich Crown Court, delivery driver Leon Glasgow described being told to stop his van in Packard Avenue where the attack on 17-year-old Tavis took place.

Glasgow described hearing someone say: “There he is. There he is.” Then he described how his two front seat passengers and passengers in the back of the vehicle opened the doors and quickly got out.

Glasgow described seeing a youth he now knew to be Tavis running towards the group of males who got out of his van.

He said he couldn’t understand why the teenager was running towards them but thought he might have been trying to get to his house.

Glasgow said he wasn’t sure exactly sure how many people had been involved in the attack as it was over in a matter of seconds.

However, he said that a witness who described seeing four people attacking Tavis was consistent with his recollection.

Glasgow described seeing dots of blood on a top worn by one of the males who got back in the van after the alleged attack.

In the dock with Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address, are Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Aristote Yenge, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age. They all deny murdering 17-year-old Tavis who was fatally stabbed in Packard Avenue on June 2.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends from the Neno gang from the Nacton area, during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial continues.

