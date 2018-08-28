Van driver says he knew nothing of plans to attack Ipswich teenager

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A van driver accused of being involved in the murder of Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens told police he knew nothing about the planned attack on the teenager.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following his arrest Leon Glasgow admitted using a colleague’s works van to drive youths involved in the alleged attack to the Nacton area but said he had no idea what they were planning to do.

Glasgow, who agreed to give the youths a lift in return for drugs, said that when the youths got out of the van he saw people kicking and jumping but hadn’t had a clear view of what was going in.

He denied being involved in the attack and said that before he could drive off the youths had returned to the van.

Earlier a witness to the attack on Tavis described seeing a group of hooded youths jump on the teenager on the day he was stabbed.

The man was at a house in Packard Avenue, when he saw 17-year-old Tavis run past the window and slip over.

He then saw Tavis crawl over a driveway before three or four males with their hoods up jumped on him and then lay on him to keep him down.

The witness, who cannot be identified, said he saw at least two of the males “thumping” Tavis three or four times.

He then saw Tavis’s attackers run off but described one of the youths turning back and “whacking” Tavis over the head with a wine bottle which “exploded”.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.They all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich.

It has been alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich, for what “J-Block” perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends earlier on the day in question.

The trial continues.