Van flips onto side and blocks road after hitting telegraph poles

A van has collided with an electricity pole near the A12 in the outskirts of Ipswich, causing the vehicle to flip onto its side and block the road.

Police were called to reports of the single vehicle collision in Waldringfield Road, Brightwell, just after 8.15am this morning.

The road remains blocked following the incident, which is understood to have involved a Mercedes-Benz Vito van.

A police spokesman said: 'The van has hit the electricity pole, bringing it down into the road along with the wires and blocking the road.'

The driver is not believed to have sustained any injuries.