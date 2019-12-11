Van smashes through brick wall in Norwich Road

A car parked on a drive in Norwich Road has been written off after a van crashed through a garden wall.

Residents were woken by the noise of a car smashing through the brick wall shortly before midnight on Tuesday, December 10.

A resident of the street, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was shocked to see the van destroy the wall before hitting one of his neighbours' car and writing it off.

He said: "The van didn't even try and turn the corner, it just went straight through the wall.

"If the wall hadn't been there it would be very different and a lot of damage would have been done to the house."

Emergency services were called to the scene in Norwich Road, just opposite the BMW garage.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports that a vehicle had crashed into a wall and one male was medically trapped inside."

The fire crews removed the driver from the vehicle and he was left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called to Norwich Road shortly after 11.45pm last night following reports of a collision.

"An ambulance attended and crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Ipswich Hospital for further assessment and care."

Officers from Suffolk police were also in attendance to deal with traffic management.