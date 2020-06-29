Van windscreen smashed by mystery object on A14

The windscreen of a van has been smashed after a mystery object struck the glass while the driver was travelling on the A14 near Felixstowe.

The incident happened at around 6.25pm on Monday, June 22, when the white Peugeot Boxer van was travelling on the A14 westbound, just prior to the Dock Spur roundabout.

The man driving the van reported that a yellow object, the size of a fist, struck his windscreen and caused it to smash.

He didn’t see where the object came from and believes it may have been thrown from the nearby embankment.

Police officers were called to the scene and search the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neighbourhood Response Team at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference 34607/20.