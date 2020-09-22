Rabbit found dead after vandals target Ipswich pet shop

A rabbit has been found dead after vandals targeted a pet shop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A rabbit has been found dead after vandals targeted a pet shop in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shocking find follows an incident at Suffolk Poultry and Pet Supplies in Wherstead Road on Thursday, September 17.

A felt roof on a shed and a rabbit hutch were damaged during the incident, which happened at some point between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

A rabbit had also been removed from its hutch, police said.

It was found dead nearby the following day.

Police are appealing for those with any information regarding the incident, or who saw suspicious activity in the area at that time, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 37/54604/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via the charity’s website.