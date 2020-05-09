Gallery

Days Gone By - Flying back through the years at Ipswich Airport

Looking over the collections on show at Ipswich Airport at a car and plane rally in 1989 Picture: IVAN SMITH

What are your memories of Ipswich Airport? The final plane might have flown in January 1998, but the airport is still fondly remembered.

Crowds line the road as the Royal car leaves Ipswich airport during the Queen's Silver Jubilee visit Picture: ARCHANT Crowds line the road as the Royal car leaves Ipswich airport during the Queen's Silver Jubilee visit Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of the varied highlights of its 70-year history.

The Ipswich Ladies Hockey Club at Ipswich Airport in 1986. Holding the banner pole is Brian Perks (Manager). The back row (from the left) is, Anne Gallagher, Gill Allen, Marilyn Wilson, Amanda Young, Janet Letch, Tracy Wilce, Lynda Whitworth, Claire Webb (Captain), Carol Perks (Chairman) and Margaret Bryant (President). The front row (from the left) is Penny Dunnett (Vice-Captain), Judy Wright, Maggie Lipscombe, Sandie Lister, Martine Butcher, Anne Jarvis, Helen Bray, and Denise Feveyear. Picture: Richard Snasdell/Archant The Ipswich Ladies Hockey Club at Ipswich Airport in 1986. Holding the banner pole is Brian Perks (Manager). The back row (from the left) is, Anne Gallagher, Gill Allen, Marilyn Wilson, Amanda Young, Janet Letch, Tracy Wilce, Lynda Whitworth, Claire Webb (Captain), Carol Perks (Chairman) and Margaret Bryant (President). The front row (from the left) is Penny Dunnett (Vice-Captain), Judy Wright, Maggie Lipscombe, Sandie Lister, Martine Butcher, Anne Jarvis, Helen Bray, and Denise Feveyear. Picture: Richard Snasdell/Archant

The airport opened in June 1930, with the Prince of Wales - later Edward VIII - flying in to carry out the opening ceremony. He was just the first of many famous visitors to the site over the years.

In August 1978 Ipswich Town Football Club signed Dutch player Arnold Muhren and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Picture: Jerry Turner/Archant In August 1978 Ipswich Town Football Club signed Dutch player Arnold Muhren and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Picture: Jerry Turner/Archant

The airfield went on to play an important role in the Second World War, when Blenheim bombers and Spitfires were based there.

Just some of the crowds that came down to Ipswich Airport to watch the action at Ipswich Air Race in 1989 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Just some of the crowds that came down to Ipswich Airport to watch the action at Ipswich Air Race in 1989 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In 1977 the Queen visited as part of her Silver Jubilee tour. She and the Duke of Edinburgh flew into Ipswich and were greeted by the traditional 21-gun salute.

The control tower at Ipswich airport in May 1988. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT The control tower at Ipswich airport in May 1988. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Cheering crowds turned out to see the Queen visit once again in 1985, when she flew from the airport after carrying out the official opening of Colchester General Hospital.

The crowds that flocked to Ipswich airport to watch the air show in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT The crowds that flocked to Ipswich airport to watch the air show in 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

A memorable sporting occasion came in August 1978, when Ipswich Town signed Dutch player Arnold Muhren, and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Arnold Muhren went on to make 214 appearances for Ipswich and scored 29 goals, before leaving Town for Manchester United in 1982.

Stowmarket school children take a day out to visit Ipswich airport in 1986. Picture: JOHN KERR Stowmarket school children take a day out to visit Ipswich airport in 1986. Picture: JOHN KERR

The airport also staged a number of special events over the years, including a day of air races in 1989.

A low pass as planes come into land on the runway at Ipswich Air Race in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT A low pass as planes come into land on the runway at Ipswich Air Race in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Small aircraft owners showed off their skills as they raced round a designated course. Crowds also flocked to an air show at the site in 1991.

A parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR A parachutist coming back down to earth after a trip above the clouds in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

Over the years, it was also a base for international flights, as well as a flying school and parachute centre.

Resting beneath the wings of a plane whilst watching the air races happening above in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT Resting beneath the wings of a plane whilst watching the air races happening above in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

During the 1990s, there was a determined battle to save the airport, after the borough council announced plans to use it for housing.

Up, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR Up, up and away! A group go sky high at the Ipswich airport in 1979 Picture: JOHN KERR

Large numbers of people took part in a last-ditch demonstration in 1997, but there was no change of heart. The development went ahead, and today thousands of people live on the Ravenswood development.

Ipswich Airport terminal building in 1988. Picture: Jerry Turner/Archant Ipswich Airport terminal building in 1988. Picture: Jerry Turner/Archant

