Days Gone By - Flying back through the years at Ipswich Airport
PUBLISHED: 14:30 09 May 2020
What are your memories of Ipswich Airport? The final plane might have flown in January 1998, but the airport is still fondly remembered.
Today we are looking back at some of the varied highlights of its 70-year history.
The airport opened in June 1930, with the Prince of Wales - later Edward VIII - flying in to carry out the opening ceremony. He was just the first of many famous visitors to the site over the years.
The airfield went on to play an important role in the Second World War, when Blenheim bombers and Spitfires were based there.
In 1977 the Queen visited as part of her Silver Jubilee tour. She and the Duke of Edinburgh flew into Ipswich and were greeted by the traditional 21-gun salute.
Cheering crowds turned out to see the Queen visit once again in 1985, when she flew from the airport after carrying out the official opening of Colchester General Hospital.
A memorable sporting occasion came in August 1978, when Ipswich Town signed Dutch player Arnold Muhren, and manager Bobby Robson flew his new signing into Ipswich Airport. Arnold Muhren went on to make 214 appearances for Ipswich and scored 29 goals, before leaving Town for Manchester United in 1982.
The airport also staged a number of special events over the years, including a day of air races in 1989.
Small aircraft owners showed off their skills as they raced round a designated course. Crowds also flocked to an air show at the site in 1991.
Over the years, it was also a base for international flights, as well as a flying school and parachute centre.
During the 1990s, there was a determined battle to save the airport, after the borough council announced plans to use it for housing.
Large numbers of people took part in a last-ditch demonstration in 1997, but there was no change of heart. The development went ahead, and today thousands of people live on the Ravenswood development.
