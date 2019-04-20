Driver 'unaware' he was banned for using mobile on three occasions

An Ipswich man has been reminded of the importance of notifying the authorities of a change in circumstances after claiming he was ‘unaware’ of being banned from driving.

Vasile Didila was found guilty of using a mobile phone at the wheel on three occasions in his absence after failing to inform the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) of his new address.

On March 17, he was caught driving while disqualified and told to appear before magistrates in Ipswich, where he received another six-month ban and a fine.

The 43-year-old, now of Gymnasium Street, Ipswich, was seen driving a silver Volkswagen Golf along London Road at about 12.45pm.

After being pulled over for a faulty brake light, Didila showed up on the police national computer as having been disqualified from driving for six months by the same court on March 8.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Didila told police he was unaware of the ban and would otherwise not have driven.

“He said he'd be more than happy to pay fines, now that he was aware of the situation,” added Ms Small, who said Didila had no previous convictions, but a number of matters on his driving record, including the three six-point penalties for using a mobile phone while in control of a vehicle.

Didila was told that the address held by the court, in Fen Bight Circle, on the Ravenswood estate, would have been obtained from the DVLA or the registration details of the car he was driving while using a phone.

“If they hadn't been updated by the defendant, the court would not have known,” said Ms Small, who explained that documents sent by the court to the Fen Bight Circle address were returned, marked 'not know at this address'.

Didila told magistrates: “I'm aware of making a mistake, but I ask you to consider not disqualifying me from driving.

“I have six people I need to provide for in my family.

“Only my wife and one of my children are working.”

Magistrates heard that Didila had moved address two-and-a-half months ago.

They reminded him it was his responsibility to inform the DVLA of a change in circumstances.

He was banned for six months, fined £120 for driving while disqualified and told to contribute £85 towards prosecution costs.