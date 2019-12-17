Woman robbed by gang of children as young as eight in Ipswich

A gang of up to six children as young as eight years old robbed a woman of her mobile phone in Ipswich.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was approached by five or six boys as she left an alleyway into Vaughan Street, shortly before 5.30pm on Monday.

When one of the group grabbed her Samsung S9 from her hand, she chased them into Wherstead Road and Purplett Street but lost sight of them as they headed towards the docks.

The suspects were all white and aged between eight and 14.

The boy who grabbed the victim's phone is described as being aged about 14, tall, of slim build, with blonde or light brown hair and wearing all black.

The victim was left shaken by the incident, but was not physically harmed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact south CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting crime reference 37/75723/19.