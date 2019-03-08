E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Is a pigeon a pest? New exhibition sparks debate

PUBLISHED: 16:31 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 18 August 2019

The painting of the pigeon in the pests exhibition has sparked debate - but do you see a pigeon as a pest? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An exhibition called 'Pests' has opened in Felixtowe and the vegan artist behind it hopes it will help people think about the damage they are doing to animals.

The 'Pests' gallery is now open at 142 Hamilton Road in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Hosted by the 142 Hamilton Road gallery, the exhibition which is open until Tuesday, August 20 features large, bold paintings of a fox a pigeon and a wasp.

Victoria Petchey, 33, who created the exhibition says she is pleased with the reaction to her paintings; "I wanted to address animals and insects seen as pests.

"I think people should think about who are the real pests - I think that's humans.

"The definition of pests is a destructive insect or animal that attacks crops and food and livestock.

Bold paintings of animals seen as pests have sparked debate in the gallery Picture: ARCHANT

"We are what we define as pests."

Victoria believes the reaction to the paintings of the pigeon and the wasp have been particularly interesting.

She said: " If you look at pigeons they are beautiful, they have just as much right to live here as we do. "People have said they love the painting but hate pigeons."

Vote in our poll and let us know what you think - do you class pigeons as pests?

Next up at the relatively new 142 Hamilton Road gallery is their exhibition 'Blue' which is their first open call for artists.

A beautiful painting of a fox in the pests exhibition Picture: ARCHANT

So far the gallery have had 70 pieces of art submitted. You can find out more about the exhibition on their Facebook page.

"It's really nice to have a gallery that is welcoming of different topics," said Victoria.

Read more: Vegan art exhibition - 'it isn't about the food'













