Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:09 15 December 2018

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

A vegan activist and mum of three is preparing for her first Christmas as a vegan and explains why she won’t give in to her meat-eating friends.

Leanne Geaves went second hand shopping for her Christmas present. Picture: LEANNE GEAVESLeanne Geaves went second hand shopping for her Christmas present. Picture: LEANNE GEAVES

Leanne Geaves gave up animal products in January, and in her drive to reduce her impact on the environment she is scaling down this Christmas and ensuring her family do not over indulge.

Leanne is mum to Jacob, six, Henry, five, and two-year-old Evelyn who all follow vegan diets, although her husband Luke is a pescitarian.

The 33-year-old, from Henley, said: “I have never bought many presents at Christmas as I don’t see a real need for it.

“Since becoming vegan I have began to be even more wary of how much I buy and how much I waste – it’s ridiculous how much some people buy for Christmas.”

This year, Leanne has not bought any new presents for her children, opting entirely for second hand goods from Skoobs in Witnesham and Choices in Barham.

“Second hand stores are a great place to find games, action figures, dressing tables and books – all for a reduced priced,” said Leanne who has also given her children hand me down jumpers.

“Since living a vegan lifestyle I have not bought or worn any wool, silk or fur.”

Leanne has not only bought vegan items for her children, she has also bought vegan chocolates and treats for her friends and family.

She has admitted the Christmas build up has been a test: “More than anything the hardest thing about being a vegan is certain situations, like birthdays, weddings and Christmas – it sometimes puts a big strain on my relationships, but nothing will stop me thinking of the animals.”

She says most people are fully respectful of her decision to become vegan with her uncle and his partner happy to eat the portobello mushroom dinner that she is serving instead of traditional turkey.

The family made their decision to change their lifestyles after watching a number of animal welfare documentaries including What the Health and Cowspiracy on Netflix.

“As a mother, it upsets me to know that baby calves are taken away from their mothers and that they are denied their mothers milk and the mothers are not given the chance to give food to their child,” said Leanne.

She believes that the range of vegan options available have made it easy for her to transition, saying it’s just about “knowing what you can and cannot eat”.

The beauty therapist, who also runs her own Facebook group called Very Gentle Intro which offers support and guidance to anyone interested in veganism, will also be wrapping her presents in brown recyclable paper and painting it with Christmas decorations by hand.

Topic Tags:

Snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but ‘freezing rain’ could lead to icy roads

6 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
Prepare for a cold, wet, windy day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Drivers are warned of possible treacherous road conditions this evening as “freezing rain” could turn roads icy.

Ipswich’s foodbank needs more volunteers to help feed families at Christmas

07:22 Adam Howlett
The food bank is looking for more people to join its volunteers as need for the charity's work soars Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich foodbank’s army of volunteers have been hard at work, packing and wrapping thousands of Christmas food parcels for families in need - but founder Maureen Reynel says they need even more help as demand for the service soars.

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

07:00 Sophie Barnett
Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

A vegan activist and mum of three is preparing for her first Christmas as a vegan and explains why she won’t give in to her meat-eating friends.

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

05:32 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

A man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera in Suffolk.

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

05:00 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

Yesterday, 21:06 Natalie Sadler
A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

A prisoner from Hollesley Bay has been found after an appeal was launched to locate him.

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

Yesterday, 23:13 Natalie Sadler
The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

A fire alarm temporarily stopped the show going on at the New Wolsey Theatre.

Food review: Arlingtons Ipswich

Yesterday, 20:00 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Vodka cured salmon with gin and dill dressing on homemade English muffin Picture: Archant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out tapas sized dishes at the new Arlingtons in Ipswich.

White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

Yesterday, 18:08 Andrew Papworth
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

‘Traffic chaos’ at Christmas Wonderland attraction

Yesterday, 18:09 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery Christmas display

A garden centre that runs a popular Christmas Wonderland attraction has been criticised for making life a ‘nightmare’ for its neighbours in the run-up to Christmas.

Most read

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide