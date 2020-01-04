We taste tested veganuary fast food available on Suffolk high streets

We tried a range of vegan food from the high steet Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Veganuary has just begun and a number of fast food outlets have brought out some special menu items to mark the occasion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wagamama's watermelon tuna Picture: ARCHANT Wagamama's watermelon tuna Picture: ARCHANT

We took a trip around Ipswich town centre to see what we could find and brought it back for a good old fashioned taste test and review.

In total we picked four different vegan dishes to whether the meat free items lived up to the hype.

1) Wagamama - Water melon tuna

The meatless meatball marinara from Subway Picture: ARCHANT The meatless meatball marinara from Subway Picture: ARCHANT

I really liked the concept here, it's so very different to the other items being offered up for Veganuary. The presentation is very good with lots of other veggies and rice mixed into the bowl.

However, the problem comes with the watermelon itself; it was hard to find within the and I felt the texture was more akin to tomato. It just felt soggy rather than flaky like tuna.

Perhaps it was the amount of time it had been in my bag while I grabbed the other items that made the difference or the fact I took it away rather than ate in. Either way it wasn't really what I was hoping for.

The veggie burger from KFC Picture: ARCHANT The veggie burger from KFC Picture: ARCHANT

2) Subway - Meatless meatball marinara sub

The idea here is fairly simple, take a classic menu item and make it vegan. The Meatless meatball marinara features plant based "meatballs" and vegan cheese. I was pleasantly surprised by the sandwich; it was well put together and the meatballs seemed quite sturdy compared to other plant based meats I've tried before. I was less convinced when it came to the cheese on offer; I'm a big cheese fan so this was always going to prove difficult. Still the overall sub was tasty and well executed.

McDonald's veggie dippers Picture: ARCHANT McDonald's veggie dippers Picture: ARCHANT

3) KFC - Vegan chicken burger

It's a bold statement to take out an ingredient that is in your brand's name but KFC have managed it and managed it well. The vegan chicken burger is very simple; a quorn chicken burger with the usual herbs and spices in a bun with lettuce. Again like the Subway it was the execution that was key here and KFC have really pulled it off. The burger tastes very similar to a chicken burger and doesn't lose any of the KFC flavour. Probably the best of everything I tried.

4) McDonalds - Veggie dippers

I hadn't heard good things about the McDonalds veggie dippers but went into the taste test with an open mind. Surely they couldn't be as bad as people were saying. Indeed they weren't. They looked a bit flatter than their meat counterparts but were still golden brown. Inside were beans with a slightly spicy flavour which were alright but not great. Overall I'd rank them somewhere in the middle.

Of all the items we tried the vegan chicken burger was definitely the best. It was well executed and simply great tasting.

For anyone want to try these dishes this January I would say go in with an open mind and perhaps a bit of free time. The vegan items aren't always the quickest to be prepared when you order them, especially if you are on the go, but they are worth your time if you can sit and wait.