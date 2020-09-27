Vehicle collides with scaffolding on busy Ipswich street

A busy Ipswich road has been closed by police after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding.

Suffolk Police closed Key Street as work was carried out to make the scaffolding safe.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident happened just after 9am.