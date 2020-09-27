Vehicle collides with scaffolding on busy Ipswich street
PUBLISHED: 10:59 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 27 September 2020
Archant
A busy Ipswich road has been closed by police after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding.
Suffolk Police closed Key Street as work was carried out to make the scaffolding safe.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident happened just after 9am.
