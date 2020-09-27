E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vehicle collides with scaffolding on busy Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 10:59 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 27 September 2020

Suffolk Police have closed Key Street in Ipswich after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Police have closed Key Street in Ipswich after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

A busy Ipswich road has been closed by police after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Police closed Key Street as work was carried out to make the scaffolding safe.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident happened just after 9am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sizewell C ‘too expensive’, says Liberal Democrat leader and former energy secretary

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has spoken out against Sizewell C in Suffolk. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Vehicle collides with scaffolding on busy Ipswich street

Suffolk Police have closed Key Street in Ipswich after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘My fav mug is on top of the table, coincidentally, where #itfc are!’ - Town’s twitter army out in force!

Jon Nolan congratulates Teddy Bishop after he had opened the scoring for Town in their 2-0 victory. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Wind and rain forecast again for Suffolk

A tree fell on Burwell Road in Exning, blocking the route and causing damage to a car. Picture: IAN BUTCHER

Rents in Suffolk fall £67 a month on average after coronavirus lockdown

Rents across Suffolk fell by 10.5% over lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO