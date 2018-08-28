Man arrested after vehicles damaged in Suffolk village

The incident happened in the Castle Rise/Old Street area of Haughley, near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been taken into police custody after two vehicles were damaged during a disturbance in Haughley.

Police were called shortly after 9pm on Saturday evening with reports of a disturbance in the Castle Rise/Old Street area of the small village near Stowmarket.

A police spokeswoman confirmed two vehicles were damaged in the incident – one of which was dented at the rear.

A man has since been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101 or using the online form.