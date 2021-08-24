Watch: Car engulfed in flames on A14
- Credit: Google Maps
A vehicle was engulfed in flames on the A14 near Sproughton last night, sparking concern from other drivers.
Motorists spotted the fire on the southbound carriageway at around 9.45pm last night, Monday, August 23.
Two fire engines were called to the scene, between Sproughton and Washbrook.
It is understood that the fire did cause delays on the A14 but the traffic backlog was cleared at around 10.45pm.
An eyewitness shot video of the fire as they drove past in the opposite direction.
She said: "I didn't really see much, just a ball of flames."
The short snippet of video footage shows flames shooting from the vehicle, which is stopped at the side of the dual carriageway.
The eyewitness said: "I hope everyone involved escaped unharmed."
